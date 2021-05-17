Victoria Beckham is giving customers of her fashion brand the option to have their shopping delivered to their door in a "dedicated van" so they can try on the pieces in the comfort of their own home.

The 47-year-old fashion designer - who is married to retired soccer ace David Beckham - has announced the new shopping experience, which offers the customer the chance to select clothing in multiple sizes from the former Spice Girl's eponymous label and have them arrive in the van with a style concierge on board to offer style advice and more.

The customer is then given the option to purchase the pieces then and there or send them back in the van.

What's more, Victoria is having a tree planted for every van appointment in a bid to become carbon neutral.

In a statement, the brand said: "Created with ease and comfort in mind, you can now try the latest Victoria Beckham pieces at home, before you purchase.

"The service brings the in-store shopping experience to you.

"Order multiple sizes, styles or take the opportunity to try something a little out of your comfort zone. We’ll then return the pieces you don’t want, and swiftly complete the payment for the pieces you do, all from the comfort of your own home.

"Simply select the pieces you want to try and they’ll be delivered to via the Concierge Style team in a dedicated van. The service is carbon neutral too and for every appointment booked a tree is planted.

"On the day of your appointment, your pieces will arrive with a Style Concierge, via a dedicated van. Each piece will be steamed, hung in a garment bag and transported on a rail.

"Your Style Concierge can be on-hand for advice and alterations or wait outside for you to try the pieces at your leisure.

"Pay for the pieces you’d like to purchase via card reader or a private SMS link and simply hand back any pieces you don’t want to your Style Concierge, who will return them for you."