Victoria Beckham is ''obsessed'' with her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur loves her Victoria Beckham Beauty brand's moisturiser, which she says has given her a ''golden glow'' in lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''So this is my new shade of Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser. It has a golden tint to it which is so great, it does give the most amazing shine and glow on your face. At the moment I have spent more time in the sun, my skin is a little bit more tanned and I just love how it feels on the skin, I am obsessed with the golden glow. It's everything, my favourite product.''

Meanwhile, Victoria previously confessed she wore fitted dresses to cope with her ''insecurities''.

The fashion designer said: ''When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life I have never worked with a stylist. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted.''

And Victoria admits her style changed the busier she got.

She added: ''As the business took off and I got busier, my style changed, because I just can't run around the studio doing everything in high heels. I'm juggling a lot: being a mum, being a wife, being in the studio every day. I remember one time at a show in New York where I wore a pair of masculine trousers and trainers, and everyone went crazy, 'Oh my God, she's wearing trainers!' My confidence has definitely grown as I've got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don't feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress.''