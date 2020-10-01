Victoria Beckham pays tribute to Posh Spice with latest beauty launch.

The 46-year-old singer - who was given the nickname as part of the Spice Girls in the 90s - is paying tribute to her past with a new lipstick from her beauty brand Victoria Beckham Beauty.

In a letter that was shared on VB Beauty, Victoria wrote: ''I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice.

''After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams. This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick.''

However, the '2 Become 1' hitmaker teased that there is more than one shade which each have their own special memory from her past.

She added: ''Lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all.''

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls are set to re-release their 2000 album, 'Forever', for the first time on vinyl.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the 'Viva Forever' group's iconic farewell record, the only one not to feature Geri Horner (Ginger Spice), fans can get their hands on the collectable on November 20.

It comes with a gatefold sleeve, four collectable art prints and artwork designed just for the vinyl release.

The vinyl features chart-topping single, 'Goodbye', as well as 'Holler' and 'Let Love Lead The Way'.

Band members Melanie C ( Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice) and Geri reunited last year for their headline tour in the UK and Ireland, without Victoria.