Victoria Beckham says daily exercise is the same as ''brushing your teeth''.

The 46-year-old fashion designer exercises every day because she sees it as being as important as maintaining your health and wellbeing.

Speaking to Stella magazine, she said: ''I work out every day - I see it like brushing your teeth, it's just something you do. I normally do an uphill walk on the treadmill, followed by a Tracy Anderson routine.''

After a long day at work, Victoria's eight-year-old daughter Harper is on hand to help her wind down and relax at home.

She explained: ''Harper often makes an Epsom bath soak for me when I get home from work. She's also into beauty treatments which is really sweet. Sometimes we make our own face masks with a little manuka honey and organic oats.''

The former Spice Girls singer - who also has three sons, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and 15-year-old Cruz, with husband David Beckham - thinks it is a real ''luxury'' if her evening allows her time not only for a pampering session but also to fit in reading a chapter from a book.

She said: ''My Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Priming Moisturizer are my nightly staples to repair my skin while I sleep. The serum changed my skin and is the power player in my regime.

''Sometimes I have the time to add a face mask and read a few pages of a good book - luxury.''

And Victoria makes sure she gets up before the rest of her household so she gets some time to herself.

She said: ''I try to get up before everyone else - it's my time for me. I have hot water with lemon and apple cider vinegar to help maintain a healthy digestive system. I also have two cups of black coffee to properly wake me up.

''After my shower, I cleanse my face and use my Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer followed by a sunscreen.''