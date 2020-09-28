Victoria Beckham treats exercise as a daily habit like brushing your teeth and an important thing to do to maintain your health.
Victoria Beckham says daily exercise is the same as ''brushing your teeth''.
The 46-year-old fashion designer exercises every day because she sees it as being as important as maintaining your health and wellbeing.
Speaking to Stella magazine, she said: ''I work out every day - I see it like brushing your teeth, it's just something you do. I normally do an uphill walk on the treadmill, followed by a Tracy Anderson routine.''
After a long day at work, Victoria's eight-year-old daughter Harper is on hand to help her wind down and relax at home.
She explained: ''Harper often makes an Epsom bath soak for me when I get home from work. She's also into beauty treatments which is really sweet. Sometimes we make our own face masks with a little manuka honey and organic oats.''
The former Spice Girls singer - who also has three sons, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and 15-year-old Cruz, with husband David Beckham - thinks it is a real ''luxury'' if her evening allows her time not only for a pampering session but also to fit in reading a chapter from a book.
She said: ''My Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Priming Moisturizer are my nightly staples to repair my skin while I sleep. The serum changed my skin and is the power player in my regime.
''Sometimes I have the time to add a face mask and read a few pages of a good book - luxury.''
And Victoria makes sure she gets up before the rest of her household so she gets some time to herself.
She said: ''I try to get up before everyone else - it's my time for me. I have hot water with lemon and apple cider vinegar to help maintain a healthy digestive system. I also have two cups of black coffee to properly wake me up.
''After my shower, I cleanse my face and use my Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer followed by a sunscreen.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.