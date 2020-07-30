Victoria Beckham has had to axe 20 members of staff from her fashion company.

The 46-year-old designer has seen her business suffer amid the coronavirus pandemic, having shut her flagship London store in March, and Victoria has now been forced to axe jobs as part of cost-cutting measures.

A business insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Victoria is devastated.

''These are really tough times and no one is exempt from the pandemic's clutches.

''This business is her pride and joy. It has never been about money. She hasn't even paid herself for the past three years.

''She is doing all she can simply to keep as many people in work as possible.''

A spokeswoman for Victoria has also confirmed the job cuts.

She added: ''We have built a new strategic vision to streamline and future-proof the brand and, sadly, have to make redundancies to deliver this.''

Victoria previously likened her time in the Spice Girls to her fashion business, saying she hopes to encourage people to ''embrace who they are''.

Reflecting on her pop career, Victoria said: ''I look back and smile about the Spice Girls now - I'm so proud of everything we achieved.

''It was about making people embrace who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and for that to be celebrated. And the fact that it was OK to be a little bit different - why conform, you know?

''Now, I would like to think that I'm doing that through beauty and fashion.''