Victoria Beckham feels ''really proud'' of her sons.

The 46-year-old designer has Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, with her husband David Beckham - with whom she also has nine-year-old daughter Harper - and has said she couldn't be happier with the way her sons are growing up, as they're ''turning out to be really good men''.

She said: ''I feel really proud of our boys because they are turning out to be really good men. They work hard and they're kind, and being kind is key now. I think everybody should be kind - there are so many horrible things going on in the world. With regards to the boys they always have to have respect for themselves, for others, for girls. Our boys have always had the utmost respect for everyone. They have always been like that.''

And for the former Spice Girls star, motherhood is her greatest achievement.

She added during an interview with photographer Alexi Lubimorski for his YouTube series: ''Being a mum is the most important job in the world. I love what I do professionally and I take it very seriously but there is nothing more serious than having children. It's your responsibility to bring up really good, good people so I take that responsibility seriously. I try to be the best mum, I try to be the best wife, and I try and be the best professional.''

Victoria has been staying at home with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic, and recently said her time in lockdown has been ''precious''.

She explained: ''While working from home, we've been on walks every day as a family. How often would we all go on a walk together normally? Usually there's a conference call or a work meeting or someone is travelling abroad. These times are precious.

''Yesterday, David and I were walking ahead of Cruz and Harper. We could hear them laughing so loudly and we just turned to each other and said, 'How lovely is that to hear and to see?' The fact that they were just laughing and talking and having fun together was such a special moment. I feel like I've become quite philosophical through all of this, noticing these moments and how incredible Mother Nature is. Not only do we have a responsibility to be kind to ourselves and one another, but also the environment and the planet.''