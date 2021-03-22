Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper gave her mum a makeover and showed off her impressive MUA skills.
The 46-year-old fashion designer was treated to a glam session by her nine-year-old daughter - who used her parent's eyeshadows from her eponymous beauty line.
Harper detailed each stage of her process in a video on Instagram.
She said: "So, right now I'm doing some Tea Rose on my mummy. Next, I'm doing some Golden Honey."
Victoria captioned the clip: "How MUA #HarperSeven does Lid Lustre: a wash of Tea Rose allover & a dab of Honey in the crease. Add a swipe of Future Lash Mascara and that's my go-to eye for spring! (sic)"
Victoria and Harper love to have pamper sessions and the Spice Girl - who was known as Posh Spice in the girl group - recently treated her daughter to a £129 facial.
Victoria shared a picture of Harper having her facial done by skin specialist Teresa Tarmey.
She captioned the post on her Instagram Story: “Facial day with mummy."
The 'Mama' singer previously revealed that after a long day's work, Harper is always on hand to help her wind down and relax at home.
She shared: "Harper often makes an Epsom bath soak for me when I get home from work. She’s also into beauty treatments which is really sweet. Sometimes we make our own face masks with a little manuka honey and organic oats."
Victoria - who also has three sons with husband David Beckham - thinks it is a real “luxury” if her evening allows her time not only for a pampering session but also to fit in reading a chapter from a book.
She said: “My Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and Priming Moisturizer are my nightly staples to repair my skin while I sleep. The serum changed my skin and is the power player in my regime. "Sometimes I have the time to add a face mask and read a few pages of a good book – luxury."
