David Beckham became his wife Victoria's make-up artist for the day.
Victoria Beckham got "local make-up artist" David Beckham to apply her lipstick for a photoshoot.
The 47-year-old fashion designer gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her shoot for her latest Victoria Beckham beauty products, and despite having her stylist Ken Paves there to see to her tresses, she did her own glam and got her retired soccer ace husband to help out.
She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Shooting @victoriabeckhambeauty. In hair @kenpaves and makeup (how did I do?)."
The former Spice Girl also posed in the men's toilets with a urinal in the background and admitted it was the "best lighting".
The mother-of-four - who has Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16 and Harper, 10, with her spouse - then shared a snap of her grabbing a selfie of her other half deep in concentration applying the lip product.
She quipped: “So I found a local makeup artist…… Seems to be working out!”
The businesswoman launched her eponymous beauty brand in 2019, later expanding her label to include skincare, and Posh Spice previously insisted her intention was to create products that are sustainable and not made from toxic formulas while being "inclusive" for all skin tones.
She said last year: "I've been obsessed with make-up and skincare and wellness for longer than I can remember.
"But I couldn't find what I wanted - clean beauty.
"What is that, even? It's a real grey area.
"I wanted to create a brand of the future - focusing on what's in the formulas but then also sustainability.
"The other thing that was key was making sure it was very inclusive - whether it's make-up or skincare, this is for every skin type and tone, and for both women and men."
