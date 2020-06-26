David and Victoria Beckham are set to face months of noisy building work near their Cotswolds home.

The nearby Soho Farmhouse is about to start work on a 100-space underground car park, meaning much interruption for the retired soccer star, the fashion designer and the family, who live just minutes away from the members only club.

As well as the car park, they are also building six five-bedroom cabins, another restaurant, a garden and leisure facilities including a pool, a gym and tennis courts, The Sun newspaper reports of the luxurious country retreat.

It comes after David and Victoria, themselves, won a planning disagreement with their neighbours over their plans to build a security gatehouse on the grounds of their lavish Cotswolds property. The residents who had complained the build would ''ruin the ambience'' have now withdrawn their objection.

The planning proposal states: ''The proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house. It will serve as a gatehouse to improve security for the occupants of the property.''

Planning agents for the property added: ''The proposed development includes a new basement cellar constructed beneath the extension to the existing garage outbuilding with a linked walkway. The basement cellar beneath is for storage of wine and the proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house, it will improve security for the occupants of the property.

''The proposed [garage] extension adds three new bays to the existing garage outbuilding, increasing the building from four bays to seven.''

Soho Farmhouse has seen a number of famous visitors including Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and George Clooney to name a few.