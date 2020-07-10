David and Victoria Beckham have had plans to build a 24-hour security gate house at their Cotswold estate approved.

The couple have been given permission to build the security feature at the top of the drive at the family's £6 million rural home, which will be manned 24-hours-a-day even when David and wife Victoria are not in residence.

According to The Sun, plans for the three-room wooden building have been rubber-stamped by council officials, who said: ''The site is in a relatively isolated location so the development will not impact any neighbouring properties.

''Given the location and size of the plot of land, the existing boundary treatments, and residential context of the site, the change of use of land is not considered to give rise to any adverse impacts in terms of visual amenity.

''Further, the proposed building, by virtue of its siting, design and scale, is considered to appear an appropriate secondary outbuilding ancillary to the main dwelling house. Therefore, given the above and that the development will not be prominent or visible in the wider landscape officers are of the opinion that it is acceptable in this context.''

The planning permission comes after the pair - who have Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight, together - recently landed permission to create an escape tunnel and a wine cellar underneath their home, as well as allowing them to extend their garage.

Planning agents for the property said: ''The proposed development includes a new basement cellar constructed beneath the extension to the existing garage outbuilding with a linked walkway.

''The basement cellar beneath is for storage of wine and the proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house.

''It will improve security for the occupants of the property.

''The proposed [garage] extension adds three new bays to the existing garage outbuilding, increasing the building from four bays to seven.''