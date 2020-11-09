Vicky Pattison is "super lazy" with her skincare routine.

The 'Geordie Shore' star admits she is a bit lax with her self-care skincare so she regularly misses her routine in the evening, but will do it "extra special" in the morning to make up for it.

She said: "My mam has literally just been lecturing me and my sister about our skincare, my sister just had a baby at the start of the year, bless her and she’s been lecturing her about not wearing make-up. She’s like, ‘still, you need to be doing your three-part skincare routine, I wish someone has told me when I was your age!' ... The fact is, I’ve got a lovely micellar water and I’ve got a nice Ole Henriksen cleanser, toner and moisturiser. On a good day I’ll love using them and I make sure I use my night time one for dark circles and my daytime one for bright skin and all the rest of it, but if I’m totally honest, I’m super lazy. By the time I’ve finally got myself in that sleepy space, I don’t want to wake myself up by doing it all and I’ll do it extra special in the morning."

And the 32-year-old reality star finds it easy to sleep when she's travelling, but struggles with her "anxiety" when she sleeps in her bed.

She added to heat! magazine: "I fall asleep anywhere. Chances are, if you’ve seen me on a flight or on a train or even in the back of an Uber by chance, you’ve seen me catching flies. I’m notorious for falling asleep when travelling. But put me in a bed and my anxiety goes straight through the roof. I know that I have to go to sleep and I know that everyone else is going to sleep, all of that… the pressure just gets to me and I fall apart! I’m not the best person at falling asleep so I have certain things that help calm me beforehand. I find that if I put on a show really quiet, then I’m focusing on that and not the noise inside my head, which is often like, ‘have you set an alarm?’ or ‘are you sure you’ve brushed your teeth?’ and ‘have you packed everything for tomorrow?’ it starts mundane and then gets quite big like, ‘god, are you still working?’ it snowballs quite fast."