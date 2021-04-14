Vera Wang has signed a 10-year deal with Pronovias for Vera Wang Bride.

The 71-year-old fashion designer has partnered with the Barcelona-based brand on a licensing deal in a bid to bring her bridal designs to a wider audience.

She told WWD: “It’s very exciting. We’ve always done upper-end bridal and that’s obviously a limited audience. You’re never going to get any sizable volume when you’re doing dresses that start at $4,500 or $4,000, and go up to about $12,000.

"Pronovias Group is one of the most respected and successful bridal companies in the world with a huge international reach. But the most important value we look for in a company when signing a licensing agreement is the ability to create a great product. Product is king: it is where it all begins. Pronovias Group understands this."

Amandine Ohayon, chief executive officer of Pronovias Group, added, “It has been so incredibly fulfilling to work with Vera and her team. There is true commitment from both sides toward the new Vera Wang Bride brand. Vera’s unique signature and iconic designs, together with our wide capabilities on sourcing high-quality materials and technical abilities, is leading to a unique collection that we are very proud to offer to fashion-loving brides worldwide.”

The more affordable collection will retail from $1,600 to $4,000, considerably less than the gowns Wang designed for the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian West and Kaley Cuoco.

The new deal comes after Wang's licensing contract with David’s Bridal dissolved in 2020.

She explained: “I really wanted to avail myself of the archives we’ve developed over 32 years. That was really not its [David’s] business model. When the Pronovias thing came up — I’ve been talking to Pronovias on and off through the years — it is such a respected and financially successful business, and its reach is global."