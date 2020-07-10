Dame Vera Lynn has been laid to rest.

The singer-and-actress - who was dubbed the Forces' Sweetheart for helping to raise morale during World War II - passed away last month at the age of 103, and her life has been honoured on Friday (10.07.20) with a special Spitfire flypast, which flew across the private funeral.

Hundreds of people gathered as a procession travelled through Ditchling, East Sussex to the Woodvale Crematorium in Brighton, where the funeral was held. The service itself was private - attended by families and friends - but many gathered along the procession path to pay tribute to the late singer, who passed on June 18.

Wellwishers shouted hip hip hooray as they remembered Vera, before breaking into a rendition of one of her most famous songs, 'We'll Meet Again'.

Along the route, representatives from the Royal British Legion stood with flags to pay tribute to Vera, whilst a bugler from the Royal Marines is providing music at the private funeral service at the crematorium.

A larger memorial service will take place when it is safe to do so, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dame Vera Lynn's sad passing was announced last month, just three months after celebrating her 103rd birthday.

The statement read: ''The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers at the age of 103. Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.''

Meanwhile, Katherine Jenkins previously called for a statue to be erected in honour of the late Dame Vera Lynn.

She said: ''It would be lovely to have a statue in Dame Vera's honour and I can't think of a better place for it than the White Cliffs of Dover. It would be quite spectacular to see something there paying tribute to her amazing life and all the hearts she touched with her voice.''