'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' star Vera Farmiga says the latest movie in the horror franchise is so scary it will give cinema goers a "colon cleanse".
Vera Farmiga says 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' will have audiences soiling themselves in fear.
The 47-year-old actress is reprising her role as real-life paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren - who died in April 2019 at the age of 92 - for a fourth time in the horror franchise and she insists this movie is so terrifying cinema goers may empty their bowels because they will be so scared.
During an appearance on 'Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk', host Kent Small jokingly suggested that two pairs of underwear were needed to watch the film, Vera laughed: "It’s a real colon cleanse, isn’t it?”
Vera appeared on the Nova FM show with her co-star Patrick Wilson who plays Lorraine's husband and fellow supernatural expert Ed Warren - who died in August 2006 aged 79.
The 47-year-old actor boldly declared that he has never been scared of anything when filming the horror movies, including scenes with the infamous possessed Anabelle doll, although he teased there were some spooky goings on when they shot the first movie 'The Conjuring'.
He said: “There were some weird things on the first one but not really on anything else."
The Warrens investigated the Annabelle case in 1970 when a student nurse contacted them to claim a Raggedy Ann doll was inhabited by an evil demon. The doll is housed at the Warrens occult museum and has been one of the main antagonists in 'The Conjuring Universe'.
Patrick has been up close with the real doll but insists he's not scared by the toy potentially being possessed.
He said: “I’ve been in there - to the Warrens’ house - where their real Annabelle is and, like, we made ours.
"Ours is a prop, there’s like eight of them, they’re like dolls! To me, they’re just creepy dolls and there’s no reason that those dolls should actually scare people."
