Venus Williams loves full-body peels.

The 40-year-old tennis ace is obsessed with the popular beauty treatment that has left her skin feeling smooth and glowing after three days.

Speaking to NewBeauty's Winter 2021 issue, she revealed: "Last year I did a wonderful whole-body peel. When I was done, my skin looked unreal. It took about three days for everything to just peel off. My dermatologist in New York has incredible peels for the face and body, and the hands and feet peel so beautifully. And honestly, the butt peels so nicely, too. I love a good treatment."

Venus likes to experiment with her beauty routine but refuses to try anything "too crazy" as she aims for "prevention" in her skincare.

She added: "I'm all about prevention. I love Laser Genesis or anything that's going to help build collagen. I honestly like to keep it simpler and do something like a Laser Genesis treatment, some red light therapy, constant exfoliation and chemical peels. Nothing too crazy, but those sorts of things really turn over your skin and make it look beautiful. And if you keep it up and can continue your routine at home, you'll be amazed at how well it works."

Venus previously revealed she tried more aggressive treatments, like Ultherapy and Thermage - a non-invasive skin tightening and lifting treatment and a radiofrequency contouring method - for prevention but found they weren't right for her skin type.

She added: "They're both a little too painful for me, but they're definitely two gold standards for anti-ageing."

Venus has no qualms about ageing and insisted the only thing that could catch up with her, is the fact she never used sunscreen for "the first 35 years" of her life.

She said: "I'm really fine with it. I'm really fortunate to have really good genes, honestly. I think a lot of times it comes down to that and how you take care of yourself. I was very naughty not wearing sunscreen for pretty much the first 35 years of my life, so I just hope it never catches up with me! That's all I can say."