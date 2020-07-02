Vanilla Ice is set to stage an Independence Day gig in Texas - despite a recent coronavirus spike in the state.

The 'Ice Ice Baby' rapper has announced he is poised to host an Independence Throwback Beach Party in Austin, Texas, which will pay homage to the 90s.

Promoting the concert on Instagram, the 52-year-old star - whose real name is Robert Van Winkle - wrote: ''I can't wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn't have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.

''We had 5.0's, Blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne's World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan. And Mortal Kombat is still better than fortnight but we got out of the house. (sic)''

The rapper - who released his debut album, 'To the Extreme', in 1989 - also described the 90s as the '' last of the great decades''.

He said: ''We danced, we invented house parties in the 90s. The last of the great decades. #IMissThenineties (sic)''

The upcoming event is set to be held at Emerald Point Bar & Grill - which is categorised as a restaurant - on Friday (03.07.20).

And Mike Wade, the show's promoter, has told the Austin Chronicle newspaper that as many as 2,500 people will be able to attend the gig - despite the ongoing threat of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the rap star has posted a video of a group of musicians busking on the street on Instagram, and suggested music could help to lift spirits amid the health crisis.

Alongside a video clip of the performers, he wrote: ''Music makes the world go around. It makes people happy. I think we could all use some happiness With all this corona mess Happening. (sic)''