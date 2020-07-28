Vanessa Morgan's husband Michael Kopech has filed for divorce - just days after the pair revealed they are expecting their first child.

The 'Riverdale' star took to social media to reveal she is set to welcome a baby boy with the White Sox baseball player, but it has now been revealed they will be co-parenting their tot, as Michael has filed for divorce.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Michael actually filed paperwork to terminate his marriage back in June in northeast Texas, just mere months after the pair had tied the knot in January this year.

The case has been sealed, meaning no other information is available to the public, so it's not known why Michael decided to terminate his marriage to Vanessa.

During her pregnancy reveal last week, Vanessa said she was considering keeping the news ''hidden'', but knew that pictures would eventually begin showing her growing baby bump.

She wrote: ''Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me ... I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January ... It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. (sic)''

And Vanessa insisted she ''couldn't wait'' to be the ''best mommy she can be''.

The 'Finding Carter' actress added: ''We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can't believe how much growth and strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ... I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ... 'I'll love you forever I'll like you for always as long as I'm living my baby you'll be' - if you know you know #preggers (sic)''