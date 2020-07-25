Vanessa Morgan is expecting her first child.

The 'Riverdale' star has confirmed she is pregnant with her and husband Michael Kopech's baby boy.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me ... I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January ... It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. (sic)''

And Vanessa - who tied the knot with Michael in January 2020 - insisted she ''couldn't wait'' to be the ''best mommy she can be''.

She added: ''We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can't believe how much growth and strength you've already given me as your mom. It's like God knew I needed you, my angel. The universe works in mysterious ways but always times everything the way it was meant to be. Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ... I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ... 'I'll love you forever I'll like you for always as long as I'm living my baby you'll be' - if you know you know #preggers (sic)''

Vanessa and Michael announced their engagement in the previous July, after he proposed in front of Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.