Vanessa Kirby has revealed that she was ''terrified'' before doing stunt work in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, but learnt from ''master of his craft'' Tom Cruise.
Vanessa Kirby was terrified about attempting stunt work for the first time in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise.
The 32-year-old actress made her debut in the action series in 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' as the White Widow and explained how she learnt how to do stunts from ''master of his craft'' Tom Cruise.
Vanessa told the Evening Standard newspaper: ''I had never done a stunt in my life before. To do something and make it look like a completely real stunt ... it was terrifying.
''Watching Tom and the stunt team, they are masters of their craft. And making the most complete fight scenes look totally real. They are like a dance routine really. It was quite cool, that's how I thought of it.''
'The Crown' star will appear in the next two movies of the franchise, which will both be directed by Christopher McQuarrie.
The 52-year-old filmmaker previously denied reports that there was a plan to destroy a historical bridge in Poland for 'Mission: Impossible 7' and suggested an individual who had been denied a role on the production had attempted to undermine the film.
Christopher stated: ''There was never a plan to blow up a 111-year-old monument.
''One individual, for reasons I cannot specify without revealing their identity, claimed they were owed a job on the production for which we felt they were not adequately qualified. When this individual's demands were not met, they retaliated.''
McQuarrie added: '''Mission: Impossible' is and always has been a global franchise - one that takes great pride and pleasure in visiting other countries to celebrate other cultures. We would never under any circumstance dream of intentionally causing harm to the cultural and historical landmarks we visit, and take great pains to protect those landmarks we feature.''
