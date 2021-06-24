Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer have launched a skincare line.

The 32-year-old actress has teamed up with the 22-year-old singer to release their Know Beauty line that specialises in DNA personalisation.

Vanessa told BAZAAR.com: "We both have had such a long skincare journey. We were like, 'There should be an easier way to approach skincare, something that allows you to know what is right for your personal skin, because it's different for everyone."

The pair joined forces with dermatologist Karen Kagha to be the brand's chief medical officer, who helped the girls develop a routine that starts by taking a cheek swab to find the right products.

She explained: "Every day, I am seeing people coming in wanting to know about what they can do for their skin today and for their skin in the future, and that's where the DNA comes in.

"We're looking at 46 chromosomes and specifically analyzing seven skin categories. Their results give them information on what their skin is more prone to develop and areas they need to be focusing on in the future."

After they send back their swab and answer questions about their lifestyle, beauty lovers will be given a personalised selection of cleansers, moisturizers, serums, eye creams, and masks.

The products are filled with proven skincare powerhouses like retinoids, AHAs, BHAs, and peptides, and comes in simple packaging.

Although their customers don't need to purchase a DNA test to use their products, Vanessa claims the test helps to get a deeper understanding of her skin.

She said: "Because having that knowledge is just like having a weight lifted off of your back, to know that what you're using is actually going to work for you,"

It comes after she spent a fortune on skincare products that left her face scarred but has now found the perfect combination.

The 'High School Musical' alum added: "My main things now, because I'm not in my 20s anymore, is perseverance of the skin—skin elasticity, collagen reproduction, and fine lines. Just kind of taking care of the skin that I have, because it's the only skin that I got."