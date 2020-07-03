Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are renovating their houses together.

The two 'High School Musical' actresses became close friends when they starred in the Disney Channel franchise as Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans respectively, and they're now taking their friendship to a whole new level, by helping each other ''decorate and renovate'' their homes.

Vanessa spoke about the new project in a glowing tribute to Ashley, which was posted on social media in honour of her 35th birthday on Thursday (02.07.20).

The 31-year-old actress wrote: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY OG BESTIE @ashleytisdale ash and I started from the bottom now we here!!! Lol but for real tho. We met on a commercial audition and our friendship took off. Next to high school musical, to touring the world, to shopping ALOT, to basketball games and a lot of rose. Now in our adulthood we busy helping each other decorate and renovate our houses. Lol so happy I have your fun loving spirit by my side in all walks of life. I love u ash. Always n forever, happy birthday bby. (sic)''

And Ashley responded in the comments: ''I love you best friend.''

The 'Lemons' singer wasn't able to spend the day with her pal though, and instead spent her birthday at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashley posted pictures of herself spending time in her garden, and wrote: ''This is 35!! #wearamask #savelives (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ashley opened up on her friendship with Vanessa last year.

She said at the time: ''We just have a connection and she's so awesome and one of my best friends. What I love about her is that she's so talented, and I think what we share is that we're really grounded people and I think that that's important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.''