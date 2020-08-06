'Top Gun: Maverick' star Val Kilmer wants to work until he's 150-years-old.
Val Kilmer wants to work until he's 150-years-old.
The 'Top Gun' star is reprising his role in new movie 'Top Gun: Maverick' and is ''doing terrific'', despite his tracheotomy.
He said: ''I'm doing terrific. I sound like I've been run over by a cement mixer, [but] I feel fabulous. Some days are better than others, but I am very much improving, so, yeah, I'm going to work till I'm 150 years. I wanna play the oldest man on Earth.''
And Val - who had the procedure as a result of a battle with throat cancer - refused to divulge any information about the sequel, and simply insisted that the movie's lead man Tom Cruise ''is very cool''.
He added: ''I have to tell you, Tom Cruise is very cool. That is all I can tell you. The rest you will have to find out.''
Val stars alongside his daughter Mercedes in the new movie and she found it ''very exciting'' working alongside her father.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''It was very exciting. Personally, it was a really positive integration of family into my work, and professionally I learned so much from working with my dad for a variety of reasons. Most directly what I learned ... is how much we all have to gain from hiring actors with different abilities.''
Meanwhile, Val previously revealed he thinks Tom should take a break from action movies.
He said: ''It will be a great film, I promise. This time around had me laughing with Tom like a high schooler. He's so funny. I hope he's saved the world enough to take a decade and re-establish himself as a great comedian as he has it in him. And [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer is exactly the same as 30 years ago when I met him. So humble and attentive and focused and excited just to be on a set.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
James Franco's collection of autobiographical short stories is adapted into a remarkably evocative film by...
April (Emma Roberts) is a shy young girl attending high school in Palo Alto, California....
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...
Maverick is a reckless but extremely skilled fighter pilot whose father died after his plane...
Mulet sporting MacGruber has been awarded 3 Congressional medals of Honor and 7 presidential medals...
Terrence McDonagh is a cop who's not really known for his courageous acts but when...
To paraphrase the obnoxious David Spade, I liked Alexander a lot... when it was called...