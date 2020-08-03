Val Kilmer had to ''figure out a way to communicate'' again after undergoing a tracheotomy.

The 60-year-old actor went under the knife for the medical procedure - in which an incision is made into the windpipe to open a direct airway - following a battle with throat cancer, which has left him unable to speak as well as he used to.

Despite his vocal setback, Val has continued acting and is set to star in new movie 'Paydirt', and has said he found it ''challenging'' learning to communicate on camera again.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', he said: ''I'm doing great, I feel a lot better than I sound. It's just like any other language or dialect. You have to figure out a way to communicate that's no different than any other acting challenge but it's just a very unique set of circumstances.''

'Paydirt' also sees Val's daughter Mercedes make her acting debut, and the 28 year old said she couldn't be more proud to see her father overcome his ''disability''.

She said during the same interview: ''Playing his daughter was so trippy and perfect. I'm so proud to have been in this film and to have worked on this film like not just because my dad is my actual dad, but because I know you don't really lead with this but you do have now a disability with your voice, and it really meant a lot to me to be able to be involved in this film that centres on a disabled actor, or an actor with a disability.''

Meanwhile, Val recently said he only agreed to undergo cancer treatment because of his children - Mercedes, and 24-year-old Jack, whom he has with his ex-wife Joanne Whalley.

He said: ''[I had the] suggestion of throat cancer. [In Christian Science], the idea is rather than say I have it or possess it, there is a claim, there's a suggestion that this is a fact.

''I just didn't want to experience their fear, which was profound. I would've had to go away, and I just didn't want to be without them.''