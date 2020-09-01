Usher is set to become a father for the third time.

The 'DJ Got Us Falling In Love' hitmaker's partner, photographer Jennifer Johnson, is reportedly expecting the couple's first child.

A source told Us Weekly magazine that the couple are ''thrilled and very excited'' about the baby's arrival. He or she will be a younger sibling to Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, who the singer has with his former spouse of two years, Tameka Foster.

Usher previously opened up about his time in lockdown, revealing he has been snacking on ''crackers and smoked oysters'' during self-isolation.

He said: ''[I'm eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, 'What the hell do you want now?' It's crazy. Right now it's like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all that stuff. Why the hell am I, in Atlanta, eating crackers and smoked oysters? What the hell? I'm like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It's just to do it.''

And the 41-year-old star is trying to stay optimistic during the health crisis, and he insisted the time indoors could be an opportunity to focus.

He explained: ''Our minds are so preoccupied throughout the day and doing all the other things. Now we get a chance to really, really deal with ourselves.''

And Usher really feels he has ''grown'' over the past decade.

Speaking at the end of 2019, the 'My Boo' hitmaker said: ''This decade has represented growth for me. For the most part, the design of [the past two] decades have continued to really work for me to expand my reach through music. Also, too, just as a human being that wants to make music that connects the world, and expand R&B, and all of the rhythm and blues that has come through my own personal experiences that I chose to write about. Or the places that I've gone that kind of introduced other genres - and even though they were other genres of music, I still had the soul in it. Just really happy to continue to knock down these decades and start a new one.''