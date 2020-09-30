Usher has become a father for the third time.

The 'DJ Got Us Falling In Love' hitmaker and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have welcomed a baby girl together, whom they've named Sovereign Bo Raymond, the singer - whose full name is Usher Raymond IV - has confirmed on Instagram.

Posting a picture of the newborn tot's hand holding her dad's finger, Usher wrote: ''We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ''Isn't She lovely'' by Stevie Wonder on repeat (sic)''

Sovereign is the first child for Usher and Jenn, but Usher's third overall, as he already has Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, with his former spouse Tameka Foster.

The happy news comes after Usher recently said his sons were ''elated and excited'' to become big brothers to their new sibling.

He said: ''[They're] elated and excited. Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one - well, my bean's arrival.''

Meanwhile, the 'My Boo' singer previously opened up about his time in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealing he has been snacking on ''crackers and smoked oysters'' during self-isolation.

He said: ''[I'm eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, 'What the hell do you want now?' It's crazy. Right now it's like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all that stuff. Why the hell am I, in Atlanta, eating crackers and smoked oysters? What the hell? I'm like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It's just to do it.''

And the 41-year-old star is trying to stay optimistic during the health crisis, and he insisted the time indoors could be an opportunity to focus.

He explained: ''Our minds are so preoccupied throughout the day and doing all the other things. Now we get a chance to really, really deal with ourselves.''