Usher is ''really excited'' to be a dad again, as he confirmed recent reports that his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, is expecting a baby.
The 'DJ Got Us Falling In Love' hitmaker and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea were reported to be expecting a baby together earlier this month, and the singer - whose full name is Usher Raymond IV - has now confirmed the reports, saying he and his two sons can't wait to welcome the impending arrival.
Usher - who already has Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, with his former spouse Tameka Foster - said during an appearance on 'Good Morning America' on Friday (04.09.20): ''[They're] elated and excited. Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one - well, my bean's arrival.''
Earlier this week, sources said Usher and his family were ''thrilled and very excited'' to be welcoming another baby.
Meanwhile, the 'My Boo' singer previously opened up about his time in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealing he has been snacking on ''crackers and smoked oysters'' during self-isolation.
He said: ''[I'm eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, 'What the hell do you want now?' It's crazy. Right now it's like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all that stuff. Why the hell am I, in Atlanta, eating crackers and smoked oysters? What the hell? I'm like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It's just to do it.''
And the 41-year-old star is trying to stay optimistic during the health crisis, and he insisted the time indoors could be an opportunity to focus.
He explained: ''Our minds are so preoccupied throughout the day and doing all the other things. Now we get a chance to really, really deal with ourselves.''
