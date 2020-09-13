Una Healy is ''surprised'' at how she handled her divorce.

The Saturdays singer split from Ben Foden in 2018 and whilst she found it hard to stay strong amidst everything that was going on, she knew she needed to for the sake of their children - Aoife, eight, and Tadhg, five.

She said: ''Looking back, I'm surprised at myself, but at the time I just did it because I had to. When you're in hell, you can't go round it, you have to go through it. It's the only way. For the sake of the kids I had to stay strong. Obviously they've seen me upset, and there have been moments where I've just started crying, but both of them would come up and give me a hug or write little notes saying 'I love you' and I knew I had to pull myself out of it. Everything is for them. They are the most important thing in my life and I have to guide them now.''

And the 38-year-old singer admits divorce is a ''tough'' to go through and she found it ''totally devastating'' when the marriage ended.

Speaking about her divorce to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''Divorce is a tough old thing to go through. You don't walk down the aisle expecting this to happen. You hope it's going to be forever and you don't marry with any other intention. And when it doesn't work out, it's devastating. Totally devastating. So that was hard enough, but last summer when he got married again, that was a big shock to me. I was like, 'Woah, what is this?' It was something else I had to get my head around. But life goes on, doesn't it? ...

''It was quite tough for a while, but that's out of the way and we're in a better place. We're actually getting on quite well now for the sake of the children. We only talk about the children, though. We don't call each other for chats and we're not going to go off on holiday with each other like some people do! We're not pals or friends who hang out, but there are no arguments now. I know it's healthy for the children to have their dad in their life.''