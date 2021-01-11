Una Healy says the secret to her glowing complexion "comes from within".

The former Saturdays singer has shared some of her skincare tips, including ensuring you drink plenty of water and fuelling your body with healthy foods and supplements such as LQ Collagen, which is available at Boots stores nationwide.

She said: "I approach beauty from a 360-degree perspective. So much of our skin's luminosity, suppleness and elasticity comes from within."

Una added: "I eat really well and always ensure I get my five a day. I'm also an advocate for supplements like Krill Oil and LQ Collagen.

"Feeling good in your own skin, has never been more important so embrace body positivity, self-love and self-care."

Una has always been passionate about her skincare regime, having previously shared: "I like a foaming face wash and something to cleanse, once a week I exfoliate as well.

"I mix and match products, but a nice face wash, literally just Simple face wash or something like that, any of the plain ones are what I go for."

Meanwhile, Una recently revealed she once considered a career as a make-up artist.

The 39-year-old star used to do her own glam when she was in the 'All Fired Up' group and enjoyed it so much that she thought about turning to a full-time job in beauty.

She said: "When I was in the band we had to do our own make-up for quite a lot of gigs, so I got used to it over the years. I even thought about being a make-up artist at one point.

"I always put a little bit of make-up on every day and I was wearing less and less as lockdown went on, but I've missed doing the 'going out' make-up. I'm ready to come back again with the full glam!"