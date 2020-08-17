Una Healy found it ''lonely'' in lockdown with her children.

The Saturdays singer - who has Aoife, eight, and son Tadhg, five, from a past relationship - admits it was tough isolating away from her relatives as she is a ''people person'' and found it boring with her kids.

She said: ''I was quite lonely over there [in England] with my two kids. Just not having adult company. It was just the three of us. I'm delighted to be back here in my home. I couldn't think of anywhere better to be right now.''

And the 38-year-old singer also opened up about her divorce from Ben Foden, admitting it has taken ''time'' to heal from it.

Speaking on video podcast Sippin' The Tea about her divorce, she added: ''It's time. It's hard and it's horrible, but it just takes a bit of time really - that's what I'd say to anyone. I have two children from the relationship, which is the positive which came out of that relationship.''

Meanwhile, Una - who split from Ben after she discovered he had been unfaithful to her - admitted she ''went through hell'' during the split.

She said: ''I went out there to kind of, as my mother said, assess the battleground. I said no way am I moving out there with two kids, it's just not a place for children. New York is a very single, very career-driven place. So I decided not to go but it wasn't until after I came back then that it was all revealed what was going on behind my back.''

However, she feels that their relationship would have ended at some point anyway, although his cheating simply sped up the process.

Una said: ''I'm in a much better place now than I've been in a long time now to be honest. I think it was probably going to come to an end at some point anyway, but that speeds up the process when you find out about someone being with someone else behind your back.''