Una Healy is reportedly romancing lawyer Tom Phillips.

The Saturdays singer is believed to have found love again after splitting from David Breen in March, whom she had been dating for over a year following her divorce from ex-husband Ben Foden in 2018.

Una - who has Aoife, seven, and Tadhg, five, with Ben - has reportedly begun dating dashing lawyer Tom, who was named the ''most wanted single'' on the dating app Happn in 2016.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Una and Tom met through mutual friends and have enjoyed a romantic evening out.

''It's early days but he is smitten.''

Following her split from David earlier this year, 38-year-old Una deleted all photos of the pair from her social media accounts, but was said to be ''keeping positive'' and not letting the breakup get her down.

An insider had said at the time: ''Una and David have ended things in recent weeks following a holiday to Zanzibar. It was a mutual decision - they realized they are at very different stages of their lives and were struggling to make things work properly.

''She is a mum and ultimately they decided they wanted different things. But Una is keeping positive.

''She has deleted recent photos of them together from her Instagram account and is looking forward to turning over a new leaf.''

Una and David went public with their romance in December 2018, five months after she ended her six-year marriage to Ben in July 2018, after he was unfaithful to her.

Meanwhile, Una previously said she was ''really happy'' with David, and said she felt ''at home'' with the fellow Irishman.

She said: ''We're not living together but we live down the road from each other so we see each other very regularly.

''I just wanted to get out of that town I was in so he introduced me to the town I'm in now and it's one of the most beautiful towns in the UK. I'm really happy there now.

''It's lovely because we're both ex-pats. We're both so Irish! We come back together a good bit and I just feel at home when I'm with him.''