Una Healy's ex-husband has admitted he wasn't ''very respectful'' when he remarried on the day their divorce was granted.

Ben Foden - who was married to The Saturdays singer for six years from 2012 and has two children, Tadhg, five, and Aoife, eight, together - decided to tie the knot with his new wife Jackie Belanoff Smith on the same day his divorce from Una was granted, something which he now feels was the wrong thing to do.

Speaking to Sharon Carpenter on Instagram Live, he said: ''I hold my hands up and say, it was wrong. My final decree didn't even come through until the morning of us getting married. People will say I wasn't very respectful in what I did, getting married to Jackie very quickly, but you can't help the heart and we've got past it.''

Following his split from Una, rugby union player Ben looked to dating apps to find love and was captivated by Jackie when they first started talking.

He added: ''I did a lot of dating. I went a bit crazy for about six-seven months, on a few of the well known apps. I had a lot of fun. When I met Jackie, she was like no one I've ever met before in so many departments.

''She's very independent, very free-spirited. She was at a point where she was like, 'I want to meet someone and get married and have kids'. Even though in my head I was like, 'Oh I don't really want to do that' I knew she'd make such a good mum. I knew she'd be really kind and respectful to my other kids from my other marriage.''