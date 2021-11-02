U2 have previewed a new song on TikTok.

Bono and co gave fans a taster of the upcoming track ‘Your Song Saved My Life’, which will soundtrack the animated movie sequel 'SING 2', as they joined the video-sharing platform this week.

The 61-year-old frontman is set to make his animated movie debut in the forthcoming film, as the world's most reclusive rock star, Clay Calloway.

The new song is released on Wednesday (03.11.21).

Alongside the brief snippet of the anthemic number, the 'Vertigo' rockers captioned the clip: "U2 now on TikTok. And new track #YourSongSavedMyLife from @Sing out Nov 3rd. #BonosDrawings #Sing2."

As well as setting up a profile on TikTok, the Irish group have made their hits available for users to soundtrack their clips on the social media site, including ‘Beautiful Day’, ‘With Or Without You’, ‘Sweetest Thing’, and 'One'.

Meanwhile, the 30th anniversary of their landmark LP ‘Achtung Baby' is fast approaching on November 18, and will see the group - completed by The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. - drop old concert footage on TikTok to mark the milestone.

The latest anniversary follows the 2020 release of a remastered edition of 'All That You Can't Leave Behind' to mark the seminal album's 20th anniversary.

The release is comprised of outtakes from the sessions for the record, 19 tracks penned on their 'Elevation Tour' and 11 remixes, as well as the new track, 'The Ground Beneath Her Feet'.

In March last year, Bono released the song 'Let Your Love Be Known', which he wrote in just an hour to the people of Italy, the Irish and "anyone" in a "tight spot", including health professionals "on the front line", amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Bono and The Edge have managed to fit in some studio time to work on new material amid the global health crisis.

The latter said last September: "I was actually working on some new songs with Bono and ... I had a decision, am I going to go to Dublin or am I going to head to California where my wife was so I opted to head for the wife which I think was the right call, 'cause literally within two days they'd shut all flights into America so I snuck in and spent the first part of the lockdown with Morleigh in California and then came to Dublin for early May and was in Dublin for a while ... I felt very fortunate ... overall I felt like one of the really lucky ones."

U2's last studio album was 2017's 'Songs of Experience', the sister record of 2014's 'Songs of Innocence'.