Tyra Banks is the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 46-year-old model is ''excited'' to be taking over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews - whose departures were announced earlier this week - as presenter of the Latin and ballroom contest, and she will also serve as executive producer on the show.

Tyra said in a statement: ''I've been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.

''Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.''

Show bosses paid tribute to 65-year-old Tom - who had hosted the show from its inception in 2005 - and Erin, his co-host since 2014, while welcoming Tyra to the programme.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said: ''Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting 'AFV' to 'Dancing with the Stars' - we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make 'Dancing' a success.

''As we gear up for the show's 29th season, we can't wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our 'Dancing' stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark.

''Her fresh take on America's favourite dancing competition will surely bring more than a 'Smize' to fans everywhere.''

Tom and Erin's departures were announced on Monday (13.07.20) as bosses heralded a ''new creative direction'' for the show, which is scheduled to return later this year.

Producers said in a statement: ''Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success.

''Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom.

''Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humour has become a hallmark of the show.''