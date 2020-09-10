Tyra Banks has insisted she can see a ''very hopeful tomorrow'', in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 46-year-old model admitted she's currently struggling to remain positive due to the health crisis, but she's more optimistic about the long-term future.
She explained: ''It's very difficult for me to look in the mirror and think about [being] hopeful for myself, especially when I turn on the news.
''But I feel hopeful about a cure, about a vaccine. I feel that we're going to be better from that, that we're going to be connecting more than ever.''
Tyra believes the pandemic has made so-called smizing - which means smiling with the eyes - more important than ever.
She told Glamour magazine: ''Smizing has been totally transformed.
''Now I see nurses and doctors on social media making videos about how smizing is allowing them to connect with people because they have to wear a mask all day and can only connect with their eyes. So I foresee a very hopeful tomorrow.''
Despite this, Tyra acknowledged that the ''uncertainty'' created by the pandemic has undermined some of her business ambitions.
The model - who is set to host the new series of 'Dancing with the Stars' - shared: ''The other side is scared as hell because there's so much uncertainty.
''I'm starting this [ice cream] company, Smize Cream, and we're doing amazing things, but we're holding back because of so much uncertainty.
''But I'm hopeful that I will be able to hire so many people and take their careers to the next level - especially people of colour.''
