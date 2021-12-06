Tyra Banks has spread a message of body positivity on her 48th birthday.
Tyra Banks declared "my body is fuller and so is my mind" on her 48th birthday.
The model-and-businesswoman shared a body-positive message as she marked her special day this month.
She captioned a swimsuit shoot caraousel on Instagram: "It’s my BIRTHDAY!
"And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing. My body of work and my body ody ody.
"My body is fuller. And so is my mind.
"Happy Birthday to all my fellow Sagittarius out there. Here’s to growing together, in more ways than one. (sic)"
Earlier this year, the 'America's Next Top Model' creator admitted she is “happy” to see people taking the body positivity movement to the “next level”.
The fashion mogul has long championed the movement – which aims to see people of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff on fashion catwalks and create an environment in which everyone feels comfortable in their own skin – and began actively pushing for “beauty diversity” more than 20 years ago.
Reflecting on her activism, she said: "It's so funny because 20 something years ago, I was one of the leaders in this. In beauty diversity, and body image. However, I think what [body positivity activists] are doing today is even more bold.”
The Victoria’s Secret alum recalled a time when she walked in the brand’s famous fashion show and was forced to wear a skirt to cover “dimples” on her bottom which were considered a flaw by the industry at the time.
And now, Tyra is thrilled to see models embracing their bodies and taking to runways without extra clothing designed to cover up their natural looks.
She added: "That was progress. But now [models] are walking down the runway and having the dimples and not putting the skirt on.
"There's constant evolution of everything. I'm happy to have been a part of it, and I'm happy to see people taking it to the next level."
