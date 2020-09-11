Tyra Banks felt ''dumb'' during her 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' audition.

The 46-year-old model starred in the iconic sitcom opposite Will Smith in the 90s, but Tyra has admitted she felt awkward when she first auditioned for the role of Jacqueline 'Jackie' Ames.

She recalled: ''I, like, put on, like, basketball shorts and, like, a big, huge T-shirt.

''You know, just kind of like a basketball girl. I walked in kind of around the way, no make-up.

''And then in the audition room, there's, like, a line of chairs and there's all of these actresses.

''And I swear everybody had on a little black dress and black heels and just looking gorgeous and face done, and I'm like, 'Oh, you're not supposed to dress like the character, you're supposed to, like, be pretty and then they put the character on you later.'

''I was sitting there feeling so dumb.''

Despite her awkwardness, Tyra was invited back for another audition and after impressing Will, she was offered her first major acting role.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, she shared: ''So then hours later [I] go back and then Will Smith is in the room.

''And I read with him, didn't know what the hell I was doing. Just trying to read the thing and just be as natural as possible.''

Meanwhile, Tyra recently revealed she's planning to make a ''spoof of 'America's Next Top Model'''.

The TV star - who created the long-running series - has been busily working on making the ''highly self-deprecating'' show, as well as other TV projects.

She shared: ''We have some huge game show ideas, as well as strong scripted content. There's a project that's actually a spoof of 'America's Next Top Model', but it's scripted and highly self-deprecating.

''People are like, 'You're okay to make fun of yourself like that?' And I say, 'That was a character.' We have beautiful cartoon [ideas] because I see it as huge business. And we have a big project with my mom too.''