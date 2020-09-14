Tyra Banks feels ''proud'' that her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue shoot managed to crash the magazine's website.

The 46-year-old beauty has starred on the cover three times during her career - in 1996, 1997 and 2019 - and Tyra was especially pleased to see the impact of her latest shoot for the magazine.

Tyra said: ''I was on it, again, last year. And for the first time in the history of the Sports Illustrated having a website - not Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition website, the Sports Illustrated website - it crashed.''

Speaking to NPR, Tyra added: ''I'm proud of that.''

Tyra has recently replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the new host of 'Dancing with the Stars', and the model has confessed she's looking forward to the challenge.

The TV star also admitted she's nervous about ''stepping into [their] shoes'' on the series.

She explained: ''I think the challenge is stepping into shoes. I mean, you know, Tom Bergeron and Erin. They lead the show, this is one of the top-rated shows in the world. So [I'm] respecting the stage that they have set and then adding my icing to that.

''I feel confident about that, but of course, it's a challenge, but I don't back away from challenges.''

And although she's hoping the live shows go off without a hitch, Tyra admitted she isn't too worried about making mistakes.

She said: ''I love when something wrong happens because the world can see, like, the imperfection. I always say, 'Show the mishaps and the malfunctions and the mistakes.'''