Tyra Banks is feeling ''pressure'' about taking over as host of 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 46-year-old model was recently announced as the first-ever solo host of the Latin and ballroom contest following the departure of both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and has said she's beginning to feel nervous about her new role, which will also see her serve as executive producer on the show.

When asked what she was feeling about taking on the role, she simply said: ''Pressure!''

And although she's anxious about hosting the show, she has already teased some changes to the ABC show, as she says she wants people of all ages to ''relate personally to what they see on screen''.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''My goal is for a 12 year old to be sitting on the couch with their parents and grandparents and everybody can relate personally to what they see on that screen. That's a hint. Not giving up the goods. You'll have to tune in!''

Meanwhile, Tyra recently said she was ''excited'' to take over as host of the show, as she couldn't wait to ''continue the legacy'' of former host Tom - who has been on the series since its debut in 2005 - and Erin, who joined in 2014 after competing on season 10.

She said in a statement: ''I've been a fan of 'DWTS' since its beginning ... The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk.

''Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.''

Show bosses paid tribute to 65-year-old Tom and Erin while welcoming Tyra to the programme.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said: ''Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting 'AFV' to 'Dancing with the Stars' - we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make 'Dancing' a success.

''As we gear up for the show's 29th season, we can't wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our 'Dancing' stage. Tyra is an award-winning multi-hyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark.

''Her fresh take on America's favourite dancing competition will surely bring more than a 'Smize' to fans everywhere.''