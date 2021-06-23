Artist:
Song title: Wusyaname
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Tyler, The Creator tries to pick-up a girl at a patisserie in the short but sweet video for his latest song ‘Wusyaname’, taken from his forthcoming album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.

The track, which stands at just 2 minutes long, is Tyler’s expression of interest towards a girl he meets as he’s “Lookin' for this brioche my boy told me about”. Ultimately though, her and her croissant are already bound to somebody else (and it’s the same couple from the ‘Sweet / Side Street’ video). Poor Tyler. Mind you, telling a girl “you look malnourished” is never going to get you far. 

‘Wusyaname’ features appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign, Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin and DJ Drama, the latter of whom also appeared on Tyler’s previous single ‘Lumberjack’. Both videos were directed by Tyler under his filmmaking moniker Wolf Haley.

New album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ has been hugely hyped since it was first announced last week. The follow-up to his 2019 number one ‘Igor’, it was promoted with a billboard featuring the number “1 (855) 444-8888” which, when called, plays a recorded conversation between Tyler and his mother.

‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ is set to be released on June 25th 2021 through A Boy Is a Gun and Columbia Records.

