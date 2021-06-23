Tyler, The Creator tries to pick-up a girl at a patisserie in the short but sweet video for his latest song ‘Wusyaname’, taken from his forthcoming album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.
The track, which stands at just 2 minutes long, is Tyler’s expression of interest towards a girl he meets as he’s “Lookin' for this brioche my boy told me about”. Ultimately though, her and her croissant are already bound to somebody else (and it’s the same couple from the ‘Sweet / Side Street’ video). Poor Tyler. Mind you, telling a girl “you look malnourished” is never going to get you far.
‘Wusyaname’ features appearances from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign, Odd Future’s Jasper Dolphin and DJ Drama, the latter of whom also appeared on Tyler’s previous single ‘Lumberjack’. Both videos were directed by Tyler under his filmmaking moniker Wolf Haley.
New album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ has been hugely hyped since it was first announced last week. The follow-up to his 2019 number one ‘Igor’, it was promoted with a billboard featuring the number “1 (855) 444-8888” which, when called, plays a recorded conversation between Tyler and his mother.
‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ is set to be released on June 25th 2021 through A Boy Is a Gun and Columbia Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...