Tyler Perry will pay for the funeral of an eight-year-old girl who was fatally shot at the weekend and admitted he is ''outraged'' that he's having to cover that cost, not for the youngster's college tuition in the years to come.
The 50-year-old actor, writer, and director has been left ''outraged'' by the death of Secoriea Turner, who was fatally hit by gunfire in Atlanta on Saturday (04.07.20) and has vowed to continue to help those in need.
Tyler previously pair for the medical expenses of Georgia policeman Matt Cooper after he was shot in the head in September 2018 and for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by cops in Atlanta three weeks ago, not far from where Secoriea later died.
He told People magazine: ''Who said that outrage has to choose a side?
''When so many Black people like George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks were killed I was outraged and did what I could to help their families. When a white police officer was shot in the head trying to stop a shoplifter in a suburb outside of Atlanta I was outraged and I did what I could to help him and his family.
''And when we are killing each other, including our innocent children, I am outraged.
''It doesn't matter what colour wrong comes in, wrong is wrong.
''I'm outraged today because I'd rather be paying for 8-year-old Secoriea Turner's college than her funeral. When does this end?''
Secoriea was in her mother's car when shots were fired into the vehicle as the family exited a local highway and tried turning around in a parking lot, only for their exit to be blocked by a ''group of armed individuals''.
Tyler's donation comes after he offered to pay for the funeral of 27-year-old Rayshard, who was shot by police at a Wendy's parking lot and passed away as a result of his injuries after undergoing surgery.
The 'Madea Family Funeral' star also pledged to put money into college funds for each of Rayshard's four children - Mekai, 13, Blessing, eight, Memory, two, and Dream, one.
Police had received a complaint that a man, later identified as Rayshard, was asleep in his car whilst parked in the Wendy's drive-thru, and after he resisted arrest, the police officer deployed a Taser and a struggle ensued, resulting in Rayshard being shot.
Following Rayshard's death, the officer who shot him, Garrett Rolfe, was fired, whilst another officer involved in the incident, Devin Brosnan, was placed on administrative duty, and Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned.
