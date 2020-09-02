Filmmaker Tyler Perry has officially become a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.
Tyler Perry has officially become a billionaire.
The 50-year-old filmmaker has been named as Hollywood's latest member of the club after earning $1.4 billion in pre-tax income since 2005, and it's said he's currently worth $1 billion overall.
According to Forbes magazine, Tyler has earned his wealth through shrew business prowess, and he owns 100% of everything he creates from TV series and films to stage productions.
In a breakdown of his money, the publication revealed $300 million resides in cash and investments, while a further $60 million comes from his BET stake.
He recently opened his own 330-acre film studio lot, and $280 million of his wealth comes from the value of the location.
And while another $40 million is made up of his homes and personal material assets, the largest source of his fortune comes from his film and TV media rights library, which is valued at $320 million.
Meanwhile, the director - who is set to receive a special Emmy at next month's ceremony for his charitable efforts - recently credited his late mother Willie Maxine Perry for his charitable spirit.
Tyler - whose mum died aged 64 in 2009 - explained: ''That's the DNA of my mother. My mother was just such a kind woman.
''I'm thinking of her because I know that she would be smiling from heaven. So that's definitely that part of my DNA.''
The director acknowledges that some people ''just need a hand up'' in life and that ''motivation can take them a long way''.
He added: ''I realise that people aren't out there struggling because they want to. There are people that just need a hand up and that little bit of motivation can take them a long way.
''I'll never forget being in the grocery store, in Winn-Dixie in Atlanta, trying to pay for some food and couldn't pay for it.
''I was at Kroger. I couldn't pay for it. There was a woman behind me who gave me the money to get the food that I needed. Never knew her again.
''But that little act of kindness made me feel like I could go on, so that's what those moments are about for me. Just making people feel like they can go on.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
They were the picture of a perfect relationship for many years. From a chance encounter...
Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael are back in full force and ready to protect their...
Those who have read the blockbuster novel may be disappointed to know that author Gillian...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...
Feeling underappreciated and frequently undermined, many single mothers have to go through a lot to...
Mabel 'Madea' Simmons is an enormous, rude and often violent grandmother who is displaying an...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Alex Cross is a homicide detective in Washington DC who comes across a series of...
Wesley Deed's life is perfect. He is a fifth generation Ivy League graduate, trained by...
Shirley and her Aunt Bam go to the doctor's, where Shirley is told that her...
Tyler Perry re-works and Ntozake Shange's 1975 choreopoem/play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide...
Watch the trailer for Why Did I Get Married TooFor one week every year, 4...