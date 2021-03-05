Ty Simpkins has become the latest star to join the cast of Darren Aronofksy's new film 'The Whale'.
Ty Simpkins has been cast in 'The Whale'.
The 19-year-old actor will star in Darren Aronofksy's new movie, joining previously confirmed leads Brendan Fraser and Hong Chau.
The movie follows Charlie, a 600-pound middle-aged man as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.
The pair had fallen out when Charlie abandoned his family for his gay lover who later died. He then turned to compulsive eating out of grief which caused his large weight gain. Chau will play the role of Charlie's best friend.
Ty, whose previous credits include 'Insidious' and 'Jurassic World', will play the role of Thomas although no further details have been revealed about the character.
Samantha Morton and Sadie Sink are also believed to be close to joining the project, with Sadie set to play Charlie's daughter should she board the flick.
'The Whale' is based on Samuel D. Hunter's acclaimed stage play of the same name and the writer previously expressed his pride to see his story adapted for the big screen.
He said: "Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labour of love for me.
"This story is deeply personal and I'm very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience.
"I've been a fan of Darren's ever since I saw 'Requiem for a Dream' when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I'm so grateful that he's bringing his singular talent and vision to this film."
Ty will be reprising his role as the possessed child Dalton Lambert in 'Insidious 5'.
The latest movie in the supernatural horror series will be directed by Patrick Wilson – who will reprise the role of Dalton's father Josh Lambert.
The movie is a direct sequel to 'Insidious: Chapter 2' and follows Dalton as he goes to college while trying to combat the terrors of his past.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
If you're on the wrong side of the law and looking for someone to send...
With studios afraid of anything new or original, it's not surprising that the dinosaurs are...
When John Hammond first created InGen and prepared Jurassic Park, it was a colossal failure....
The park is officially open! Twenty two years after the disastrous attempt to bread dinosaurs...
The park is officially open! After several years and multiple (disastrous) attempts, Jurassic Park as...
Taking into account the lessons learnt on the islands Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna, the...
After his assuredly traditional The Conjuring, director James Wan bounces back with a more playful...
Renai and Josh Lambert think that their life is back to normal after a horrific...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...