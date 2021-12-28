Twiggy is open to getting a “slight facelift” but the idea scares her.

The 72-year-old model insists there are some cosmetic treatments she’d never have - and although she’s a fan of “subtle” work, she isn’t sure she could go through with any operation because of her phobia of needles.

Twiggy told Good Housekeeping magazine: “I’d never have fillers or Botox and I don’t understand this obsession with huge lips.

“If I ever did anything, I’d have a very slight facelift. I know a few people who’ve had it done very subtly and it’s worked for them.

“But I haven’t done it yet – mainly because I’m too scared. I hate needles or anything like that.”

Twiggy wouldn’t even get a tattoo because she “nearly fainted” just getting her ears pierced.

Asked if she would get a tattoo, the iconic model replied: “Oh no. When I had my ears pierced, I nearly fainted.

“I was in my early 30s at the time and I remember the needle going in and somebody shouting, ‘Catch her!’.

“I don’t think I’m quite cut out for a tattoo.”

Meanwhile, the fashion icon – whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - has urged people to face their insecurities head on in order to overcome their issues and not spend too much time obsessing in front of the mirror.

She said: “I think everybody on the planet [has moments of insecurity], don’t they? My advice? Step away from the mirror immediately.

“Face the insecurities and try to overcome them.”