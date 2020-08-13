Twiggy originally didn't want the haircut that made her famous.

The star was a 16-year-old called Lesley Hornby when she had her hair cut by Leonard of Mayfair and her picture taken by a professional photographer, and although Twiggy didn't want the experimental cut, it completely changed her life after a fashion reporter saw the picture on the wall and featured her in an article as The Face of '66.

Speaking on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners podcast', she explained: ''I went in to have it shampooed and set and Leonard saw me and he said, 'Let me do my new haircut on you'. I'd been growing my hair.

''For a moment I kind of went, 'I don't know whether I want my hair cut'. But I was in this very posh salon in Mayfair so I was a bit too shy to say I don't want it done, and I kind of nodded.

''The nickname Twiggy... my boyfriend's brother used to call me to annoy me. Once it was written in the paper it went stupid and within six months I was in Paris.''

Meanwhile, Twiggy, 70 - whose real name is Dame Lesley Lawson - previously admitted she doesn't think the fashion industry will ever shift its focus from ''slimness'', despite a commitment to using a variety of body shapes in campaigns in recent times.

Asked if the fashion industry needs to focus on women of all shapes and sizes, she said: ''Well, it has, hasn't it, there are so many more ads now. It's the same with older models, they're using middle-aged and older women in commercials.

''I don't think the high fashion industry will ever go completely away from slimness but I think other parts of the industry have started to use different shapes and sizes, and I think they should.''