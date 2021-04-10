Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, aka Twenty One Pilots, open up their 2021 account with a new track, 'Shy Away'. The duo dropped the fresh track, and video, ahead of the release of their sixth album which is due out on May 21st via the Fueled By Ramen label. 'Scaled And Icy' will be the band's first full length album release since they released 'Trench' in October 2018. 'Shy Away' is also the band's first single release since they shared their festive flavoured song, 'Christmas Saves The Year', back in December of last year.
Joseph has described the Ohio duo's new album as being "more colourful" and has also revealed that Twenty One Pilots latest track started life as a tutorial for his younger brother on how to operate a recording studio. Speaking to BBC Radio 1, Tyler said, "I just thought, OK, let me start from scratch. And I came up with the beginnings of the song almost as a tutorial for him, on how to how to lay out a song. The only thing tougher than trying to figure out what your own purpose is, is watching someone whom you love trying to figure out their purpose. So that's what the song is - trying to just give that person that boost of encouragement and pushing them forward."
'Shy Away' also features another member of the Joseph family as his daughter Rosie makes a vocal appearance early in the song. Initially Tyler was inclined to remove the addition but later released that, "I found myself loving that she had been in some way a part of that creative process" so naturally "I actually kept her noise in the beginning of that song."
The release of Twenty One Pilots new album will coincide with a live streamed event to mark it's launch. The new eleven track album, recorded and produced largely during the lockdown isolation of 2020 by Tyler Joseph, will form part of what has been described as "an immersive broadcast".
A little blue dragon Tyler has been focusing on in his recording studio comes to life in the video for 'Shy Away' as the band switch performances from a stylised studio to vacant parking lot. Speaking about his miniature dragon Tyler explained, "So I've been staring at this dude and if I can get to a place where... all of a sudden, he can grow and fly around the room, then I am transported to a completely different place. It really is the power of creativity, the power of imagination and, ultimately, the power of music. And that's something that I'm experimenting with on this record."
The 'Stressed Out' and 'Chlorine' pair of Dun and Joseph have certainly delivered an upbeat and high-tempo slice of irresistible Indie-Pop with their latest release which bodes well for their forthcoming album.
