Twenty One Pilots have announced their new album, 'Scaled and Icy', and released the single, 'Shy Away'.

The 'Stressed Out' hitmakers - comprising frontman Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun - debuted the new track, which sees them head in a poppier direction, on Wednesday night (07.04.21) and unveiled details of their follow-up to 2018's 'Trench'.

A press release states that the forthcoming LP is the "product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 - anxiety, loneliness, boredom, and doubt."

It adds how: "The duo had to forgo their normal studio sessions, but reached a new of level of introspection in the process, adopting a more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting.

"The result is a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on the possibilities worth remembering."

As well as the album, the pair have announced the global 'Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience', which will take place on the record's release date of May 21.

Fans can expect live debuts of songs from the 11-track LP and career-spanning cuts.

Last year, Twenty One Pilots surprise-released the singles 'Level of Concern' and 'Christmas Saves the Year'.

Meanwhile, Tyler previously insisted the duo are not done conquering the music industry just yet, as they don't believe they've "won everybody over".

He said in 2019: "Why not dream big? Why not have as many people hear us and our art as possible? It's fun. It's cool to continue to travel and play music and have that be our jobs.

"I don't know if we'll ever get to a point where we feel like we've won everybody over and it's on cruise control. Everything we do is us still feeling like we need to prove ourselves, in a way."

Fans can pre-order the new album and grab tickets for the live-stream via twentyonepilots.com.

1. ‘Good Day’

2.‘Choker’

3. ‘Shy Away’

4. ‘The Outside’

5. ‘Saturday’

6. ‘Never Take It’

7. ‘Mulberry Street’

8.‘Formidable’

9. ‘Bounce Man’

10. ‘No Chances’

11. ‘Redecorate’