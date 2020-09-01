Trevor Noah is reportedly dating Minka Kelly.

The 36-year-old comedian and Minka, 40, have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured romance, but their relationship is already said to be ''very serious'' after spending time together amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A source explained to PEOPLE: ''They're very happy. It's a very serious relationship.''

Trevor previously dated Jordyn Taylor until 2017, but has remained coy about his personal life since then.

Minka, 40, previously dated 'Grey's Anatomy' star Jesse Williams, but they ended their relationship in 2018 after months of dating.

Trevor and Minka have apparently been dating since before the coronavirus lockdown, and they've managed to keep their romance quiet until now.

An insider told Us Weekly: ''They've been dating for a while, well before quarantine started.''

The comedian has been hosting 'The Daily Show' from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and thinks it's changed the dynamics of the programme.

He recently said: ''We're in a similar position in more ways than we've ever been to many in our audience. We're not coming to you from a glitzy, glamorous world. I'm not in a studio. I'm in my apartment.''

Trevor has been outspoken on various issues over recent months, and he's determined to be ''interesting'' as well as funny.

The TV star admitted to taking inspiration from fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

Speaking about his approach to 'The Daily Show', Trevor explained: ''I think in many ways I'm meeting an appetite by satisfying my own.

''I'm going to try to voice my opinion and step out a little more than usual.

''I owe some of that thinking to a friend and mentor by the name of Dave Chappelle. He said, 'Anyone can be funny; not everyone is interesting. Don't discount your point of view, the world you've lived in, the country that has shaped you, the journey that you've lived through in how you see the world.'''