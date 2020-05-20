Nine Inch Nails has axed a 2020 tour amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trent Reznor revealed that he was due to hit the road later this year, kicking off the 'Cold And Black And Infinite' tour in San Diego on September 15, followed by dates in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Toronto, but the tour has been put on hold due to the global health crisis.

Writing on Instagram, he said: ''I suppose I can let you know we HAD a tour booked this fall that continued and expanded Cold and Black and Infinite. @jehnnybeth was coming along with us. We were excited. I'm bumming myself out right now. The what-could-have-been dates are below and we had some merch for that tour in production that we're putting in the store (link in bio) with all of NIN's profits going to local food banks in the cities we were going to play.''

However, Trent promised fans that Nine Inch Nails will be back on tour as soon as possible and he revealed he is working on new music in the meantime.

He wrote: ''Strange to think about with the world the way it is now. I look forward to the day we can once again safely be in the same space and share the experience of screaming at the top of our lungs at each other.

''The current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material, and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021. In the meantime... listen to Jehnny's record (comes out June 12), continue to listen to Bowie, and don't be too hard on yourself.''