Travis' Fran Healy admits filming their new music video during lockdown was a ''strange'' experience.

The 46-year-old musician managed to film the video for the band's comeback single, 'A Ghost', amid the coronavirus pandemic with the help of his son Clay and his drone.

Fran said: ''It was the most strange video shoot I have ever worked on, but it turned out great.''

Travis are preparing to release their new album, '10 Songs', in October.

And Fran has teased some details of the record, which will be the band's first album since 2016's 'Everything at Once'.

Fran told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''There's a song on it called 'Butterflies'. That's how I think about songwriting.

''These things are floating around and you have to be very quiet, quick and very respectful. You catch them, look at them for a while, then set them free again.''

Meanwhile, Fran previously revealed how a teacher transformed his approach to songwriting during his teens.

He said: ''When I was 16 I realised that everything I was doing was total s**t!

''I thought, 'How do you get better at this?' Then I stumbled along for a little while and there was a teacher I met on an art course, when I was about 17 years old.

''Me and a guy called David Bell were up late in the dormitory trying to write songs, and this teacher came in. We were supposed to be asleep, so first of all we s**t ourselves and were about to put the light out and hide the guitar.

''But he asked what we were doing and we said we were trying to write a song, so he sat down and started explaining songwriting to us.''