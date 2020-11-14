Travis singer Fran Healy says there's one thing that is better than music and it is self-pleasure.
The 47-year-old musician may have sold millions of records in his career but he insists the moment he discovered what an orgasm was still is the "greatest thing" to ever happen to him in his life.
Fran first experimented with his body after a school friend told him about their own sexual awakening.
Speaking on 'The Adam Buxton' podcast, he recalled: "So that night I was in my room and I thought, ‘I’m going to give it a little rub.'
"Suddenly I was like, ‘Wow, I’m Spiderman’. Except not out of the hands! It really does feel like a superpower. I was like, 'Wow, this is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me’ – and probably still is, to this day.
“Better than getting a record deal – nothing comes close actually."
Fran - whose band recently released their ninth studio album '10 Songs' - admits he finds it hard to comprehend that some adults no longer take matters into their own hands when the urge takes them.
The 'Driftwood' singer - who is in a long-term relationship with German photographer Nora Kryst, with whom he shares a son - said: "I find it hard to believe there’s people out that there that don’t, you know, dabble. And there are!”
